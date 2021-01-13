Christopher Stanton Georgia Alpharetta Georgia man commits suicide via self inflicted gunshot after facing charges for his involvement in Capitol attack.

An unlikely Trump supporter, an unlikely suicide. A Georgia man facing charges for his role in last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol was found dead, police announced.

Christopher Stanton Georgia, 53, shot himself dead at his home in Alpharetta on Saturday. He was found with a self inflicted gunshot wound to the chest and died by suicide, the Fulton County Medical Examiner said.

Georgia’s wife called 911 on Saturday morning, telling authorities there was ‘blood everywhere’. His body was found in the basement of the home they share the dailymail reported.

Family members were described as being ‘extremely distressed’ according to a police report.

Officers also removed two semi-automatic SKS rifles from Georgia’s home, the department said.

This insurrectionist was suffering from such severe economic anxiety that he was a portfolio manager for a major bank. https://t.co/OgzY65gG2w — Strahan Cadell (@Sartor1836) January 12, 2021

Had faced up to 180 days jail and fines of up to $1,000

According to documents from the Superior Court of DC, Georgia had been charged with attempting to ‘enter certain property, that is, the United States Capitol Grounds, against the will of the United States Capitol Police.’

At around 7:15pm last Wednesday, on the night of the riots, Georgia was reportedly among a group outside in violation of the District’s 6pm curfew that had been put in place earlier that day to stem the chaos wreaked by pro-Trump supporters.

When officers gave the group several warnings to disperse, Georgia and his group reportedly refused, according to the documents. They were then placed under arrest as a result 11Alive reported.

Unlawful entry is a misdemeanor charge that carries a maximum penalty of up to 180 days in jail and fines of up to $1,000.

The circumstances surrounding Georgia’s death remain unclear.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Georgia worked as a regional portfolio manager at financial outlet, BB&T.

Neighbors described Georgia as an amicable, happy man who never spoke badly about anyone. Jace Carreras, a neighbor of Georgia, told The Sun that Georgia was a ‘loving father’ and someone ‘who always had a smile and loved cutting his own grass.’

Friends said the man expressed no particular interest in politics.

The attack on the US Capitol Wednesday happened as members of Congress met to certify Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

So far, at least 82 people have been arrested and more than 55 have been charged over the insurrection. Hundreds more are being hunted by the authorities but are yet to be found, including 25 people who are being investigated on terrorism charges.

Georgia is the sixth person reported dead following last Wednesday’s Capitol attack. Before him, four Trump supporters and one police officer were confirmed dead at the site of the riot.