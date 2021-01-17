Blake Austin Reed Nashville man arrested after posting selfie on Facebook admitting participating in Capitol riots. Booked with illegal and violent entry and other charges.

A Nashville man was arrested early Sunday morning after openly announcing on social media participating in the Capitol riot on January 6th.

Blake A. Reed, 35, was arrested by FBI agents, the U.S. Attorney-Middle District of Tennessee announced on Twitter Sunday. The tweet said Reed was charged in connection to the Capitol riots, but did not provide additional details other than a screenshot of a Facebook post from his account tagged with the location United States Capitol.

‘We The People have spoken and we are pissed! No antifa, no BLM … We The People took the Capitol! Every American ethnicity was here. Democratic tyranny WILL NOT STAND! WE HAVE SPOKEN!!’ Blake Austin Reed said in a Facebook post, sharing a selfie of himself along with rioters outside the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The post included several hashtags including #StopTheSteal, content which Facebook since said it would begin actively removing in the days leading up to the inauguration. In a republished image, Reed is photographed on the left wearing goggles on his forehead and what appeared to be a gas mask around his neck. .

Reed was booked into the Davidson County Jail Sunday morning, where he was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, the criminal complaint states.

Capitol Riot arrest-Blake A. Reed was arrested this morning by FBI agents in Nashville on charges relating to the U.S. Capitol Riots. pic.twitter.com/nUMf9OKhco — U.S Attorney-Middle District of Tennessee (@USAO_MDTN) January 17, 2021

#BREAKINGNEWS FBI arrest a man at his home in the Wedgewood Houston neighborhood in Nashville. Neighbors are shocked. They say he was always very nice. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/bMqL5ggVcD — Ryan Smith WSMV (@RyanSmithWSMV) January 17, 2021

‘…he was always very nice’

Blake is one of several suspects from Tennessee charged so far in connection to the Capitol riot The Tennessean reported.