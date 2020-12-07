Viviane Obenau Brazil boxer suspected of beating 61 year old Swiss husband to death eleven months after wedding. Victim died from massive injuries.

A former professional boxer is suspected of bludgeoning her husband to death after the man’s body was found inside their apartment in Switzerland.

Brazil-born fighter, Viviane Obenauf, 34, is suspected of beating her 61 year old husband ‘with a blunt object’ inside the home they shared, the UK’s Daily Star reported.

She was arrested last week after the victim, identified only as Thomas, was found dead of ‘massive injuries’ sustained during a ‘violent assault,’ Swiss police said.

Obenauf — who fought in three world title bouts during her career — the IBO female lightweight title in 2017; the IBF female super featherweight title in 2018; and the IBO female super featherweight title in 2019, held a 14-6 record and two World Boxing Federation international titles before she retired last year according to Bloody Elbow.

Brazil’s Globo reports the ‘fighting athlete’ who first trained as a gymnast ‘dedicated herself to boxing’ at age 18 and having her first pro fight on April 21, 2014.

‘I was a little skeptical [about their marriage’

She got married on Jan. 25 and opened a gym in the Swiss town of Interlaken, where she lived with her husband, the owner of a restaurant there, according to local media outlet, Blick.

‘I knew both of them very well and the death has shocked me,’ told a guest via Blick who attended the couple’s wedding. ‘I was a little skeptical [about their marriage] but when I got to know [him], I knew, ‘this is [the right] man.’

‘We celebrated in a hotel on Lake Thun and they were both very happy.’

Police were spotted searching the gym, as well as the couple’s apartment, located above Thomas’ eatery, Des Alpes.

‘She always had two faces’

The former featherweight has been arrested at least once before — for allegedly punching a man who tried to grope her as she celebrated her 30th birthday in London in 2016 according to the local outlet.

Obenauf spent several hours in jail on the night of that incident.

A man who said he’d previously dated the fighter told Blick he wasn’t surprised his ex was back behind bars.

‘She always had two faces. It’s like flicking a switch,’ the man said.