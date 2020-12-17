Taylor DeRosa GVSU ( Grand Valley State University) college freshman found dead on campus in suspicious circumstances. Royal Oak student & activist’s cause & manner of death yet to be determined.

The body of an 18-year-old Michigan college freshman was found on Grand Valley State University‘s campus over the weekend, in what police have described as a ‘suspicious’ death.

The body of Taylor DeRosa was found on a cross-country trail near the school’s sports fields. Investigators come Wednesday were still determining the cause and manner of the student’s death MLive.com reported.

GVSU school officials stressed there was no immediate threat to the public.

‘We have a moral obligation not to spread misinformation that fuels unhelpful suppositions and may hamper the investigation,’ GVSU President Philomena Mantella said in a statement.

DeRosa was a recent graduate of Royal Oak High School who was majoring in international business with a minor in French at GVSU according to WDIV.

‘She was on her way to becoming the next generation of leaders.’

A GoFundMe fundraiser described DeRosa as, ‘an advocate for gun control, Black Lives Matter, women’s rights ‘and a host of other organizations and movements that supported human equality, fairness and truth.’

As of Wednesday, the fundraiser has drawn more than $62,500 in donations to help DeRosa’s mother with her funeral expenses. The campaign states that Cara DeRosa raised Taylor as a single mother, working seven days a week at two jobs ‘to provide her the perfect life she deserved.’

Posted Cara DeRosa on Facebook, ‘it is with a heavy heart and unimaginable sadness that I regret to inform you my daughter, Taylor DeRosa, passed away on Saturday. Please continue to pray for my family and her friends during this difficult time. 1/13/02 – 12/12/20.’

‘It’s devastating; it’s shocking,’ said Larry Lipton, a 74-year-old Bloomfield Township activist who met her at a 2018 protest in Detroit according to Detroit Free Press. ‘She was on her way to becoming the next generation of leaders.’

Mystery death

During her high school years, Taylor was on the lacrosse team and was involved in various clubs and extracurricular activities.

The 18-year-old graduated from Royal Oak High School in May and entered GVSU in the fall semester, according to President Mantella’s statement confirming her death.

‘There is much we do not know about the cause of her death, and the investigation is ongoing,’ she added. ‘Grand Valley Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police Brandon DeHaan assures us, at this time, it appears the general public and the campus community are not in danger.’

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police are assisting with the investigation.