Lisa Cavanaugh Cuomo staffer attacked by Christopher Guzman homeless man in random brick attack Christmas Eve in Manhattan’s midtown.

A homeless man has been arrested for attacking a staffer for Gov. Cuomo as they walked in Manhattan‘s Midtown, hitting them in the back of the head with a brick in what cops described as a random attack which took place on Christmas Eve.

Cops arrested Christopher Guzman late Thursday, charging him with second degree assault.

Guzman, 28, crept up behind Lisa Cavanaugh, 51, as she walked along Third Ave. at E. 47th St. — just six blocks north of the governor’s Manhattan offices — about 2:15 p.m. Thursday.

He clobbered her in the back of her head with the brick in an apparently unprovoked attack then ran west on E. 48th St., cops said.

Cavanaugh remained conscious but needed stitches at Bellevue Hospital to close gashes in her head according to sources cited by the nydailynews.

No known motive

Cavanaugh is believed to have been walking home from work at the time of the assault, which happened in front of a construction project.

Police armed with his photo spotted Guzman on the street and took him into custody.

The man has no prior arrests and was staying at a hotel being used as a homeless shelter, officials said. Guzman’s arraignment was pending Friday.

Cavanaugh works as a recruitment and appointments officer for the governor, sources said. She’s had the job since September, according to her LinkedIn profile.

It remained unclear how Cavanaugh came to be targeted.