Guilherme Chiapetti Brazilian man dies falling 32ft below while taking selfie along waterfall at at Cachoeira da Onça. Avid photographer.

A Brazilian man has died after slipping off a waterfall while taking a selfie, falling to his death according to reports.

Guilherme Chiapetti, 22, plunged 32 feet below while taking the photo on Saturday, landing on rocks at Cachoeira da Onça in south Brazil, cracking his skull, The Sun reports.

Chiapetti suffered traumatic brain injuries and died Sunday morning at Bom Jesus de Toledo hospital, local media reported.

The victim’s aunt, Ivani, mourned her nephew’s death in a social post.

‘If I knew that last Sunday, that kiss would be the last one you were going to give me, I would have hugged you more and kissed you more,’ she wrote.

‘Go in peace my angel. God welcome you with open arms,’ according to The Sun.

Chiapetti’s father told local media that his son frequented the waterfall where he fell from and enjoyed photography.