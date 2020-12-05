Frontier Airlines Karen kicked off for refusing to wear mask, passengers applaud as woman is forced off flight after shouting expletive at flight attendant.

Here we go again. Yet another airline passenger has been captured on video making commotion for refusing to wear a face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The latest drama involved a Frontier Airlines flight from Cincinnati to Tampa in which a ‘belligerent’ female passenger, despite continued staff entreaties — refusing to wear a mask.

In captured footage, the woman since dubbed Karen on social media (the catch all name seemingly given to privileged white women exercising their sense of entitlement ) is seen being approached by a flight attendant who noticed she was not complying with the airline’s mask policy.

Matters escalate when the woman continues to refuse wearing a mask with the un-named passenger heard shouting an expletive at the hapless attendant.

‘Ma’am you need to have a mask on. You need to have the paper mask they provided,’ the attendant explains to the passenger.

Passenger kicked off ⁦@FlyFrontier⁩ flight to Tampa for refusing to wear a mask. Rules are rules. pic.twitter.com/snBW9QrcGZ — Griffin Frank (@GriffinFrank) December 3, 2020

‘Thanks, a**h—-.’

Video shows the reluctant traveler appearing to try and ignore the flight attendant’s instructions.

‘Ma’am, I’m speaking to you. Ma’am?’ the flight attendant continues. ‘You have to wear your mask the whole entire flight. If you’re unable to do so you will be removed from the flight.’

As the flight attendant turns to walk away, the woman can be heard remarking, ‘Thanks, a–h—-.’

‘OK, you’re done. Let’s go,’ the flight attendant responds. ‘You’re getting off the aircraft. You’re done, you’re not going to speak to me like that. You have to comply. You agreed to this when you checked into our flight and when you bought your ticket so I need you to get off the aircraft at this time.’

The plane erupted in applause after the mask-less woman was taken off. Someone even called her “Karen.” pic.twitter.com/zVLuSlYivN — Griffin Frank (@GriffinFrank) December 3, 2020

Lifetime ban flying Frontier

A second video shows a security guard arrive to remove the woman and her luggage. On her way out of the aircraft, the passenger still refused to wear her mask while passing by her fellow travelers.

Several of those passengers erupt in applause as Karen is finally ushered out of the aircraft.

A spokeswoman has since revealed that the woman is banned from flying Frontier in the future and has been placed on their ‘Prevent Departure List.’

Frontier customers are required to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth throughout the flights and at ticket counters, gate areas and while on boarding the aircraft, per Frontier’s website. Frontier flight crew members are also required to wear a face covering while working.