Echo Lloyd missing: Missouri mom unaccounted for since Mother’s Day leads to family expressing fears of foul play.

A Missouri mother missing since Mother’s Day has led to her family stepping forward amplifying their resolve to find the missing woman with mounting fears foul play is involved.

Echo Michelle Lloyd, 47, was reported missing after her daughter, Kelsey Smith, went to deliver a Mother’s Day card and flowers, May 10 and didn’t find her at her home in Edwards, NBC’s “Dateline” reported.

‘Her car wasn’t in the driveway and the door was locked,’ Smith told Dateline.

‘So I left the card and flowers on the back porch and wrote her a note telling her to call me.’

She tried to contact her mother the following day when she hadn’t heard from her, but the calls to her cell and home phone kept going straight to voicemail.

Missing mom hasn’t used her cell phone, credit cards, bank account or filled prescriptions

‘It was just odd,’ Kelsey said. ‘When the house phone went to voicemail, I knew something wasn’t right.’

Kelsey went back over to the house, where she broke one of the windows to get inside.

‘I could tell someone else had been there – someone, but not my mother,’ the daughter said.

‘It wasn’t ransacked, but there was a pile of trash… and food with mold. That’s not like my mother at all. She’s OCD. She wouldn’t have left the house like this.’

Her car was there this time along with her mother’s purse, wallet and ID — but other items were nowhere to be found, Dateline reported.

‘What I couldn’t find was my mom’s cell phone, her medications, her pistol and her car keys,’ Kelsey added.

She called authorities, who determined Lloyd hasn’t used her cell phone, credit cards, bank account or filled prescriptions since her disappearance, KY3 reported.

Missing without a trace

‘She’s on several medications that she does not have with her,’ Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox told the outlet.

‘Nor does she have her billfold or her car. She is absolutely missing without a trace.’

With months passing without answers, Kelsey said the family fears that foul play was involved in her mother’s disappearance.

‘She wouldn’t just walk away from her family,’ Kelsey said.

They’re now offering a $7,000 reward for any information about her whereabouts.

‘You want to hold on to hope that she is safe,’ Kelsey said. ‘But after so many months, it’s really hard to keep that hope alive. But we’re never going to stop fighting for her.’

Lloyd is 48-years-old, has brown hair and brown eyes. She is five feet, four inches tall, and weighs between 100 to 110 pounds.

Lloyd has a “Let it Be” tattoo, with birds on her forearm. She also has the names of her four children, Kelsey, Kace, Kaitlyn, and Kylie, tattooed on her wrist.

If you have any information, call the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 660-438-6135, or the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 573-526-6178.