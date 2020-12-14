Clody Sylverne Tamarac murder suicide: Florida man kills wife, mother in law, 3 children saved as authorities seeking shooting motive.

A suspected murder-suicide has left three adults dead and three children without parents after a Saturday morning shooting at a home in Tamarac, Florida.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home on the 9700 block Northwest 83rd Street at 7:14 a.m. Tamarac, just outside of Miami after reports of a shooting. SWAT team members entered the home and found a man and a woman dead inside. Investigators say another woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Officials identified the man as Clody Sylverne. It is thought the gunman shot dead one of the woman, believed to be his wife, along with the woman’s 65 year old mother before fatally shooting himself.

The man’s wife was identified as Benouchka Sylverne, 38, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

Responding sheriff’s deputies helped the three children aged 4, 8 and 11 climb out of a bedroom window to safety. They were uninjured.

‘I can’t believe it. I am so heartbroken.’

Investigators are still looking for a motive for the shooting, but said that they suspect the father of a triple murder-suicide.

They would not reveal who made the 911 call. The children are being cared for by authorities.

Offered, Jimmy Christophonte who described himself as the shooter’s best friend, ‘I can’t believe it. I am so heartbroken.’

The friend also showed photos to media of his friend and a recent video of Sylverne and his wife celebrating her birthday Local10 reports.

Missed calls from Clody

Of disconcert, Jimmy said Clody had attempted to call him a number of times in the immediate evening prior to the killings. The friend said he had his phone on silence and wondered what could have been had he been able to talk to his best friend.

Clody a local mechanic and his wife and their three children moved into the home in Tamarac in around 2015, according to Christophonte.

Locals said the mother-in-law did not live with the family while visiting regularly.