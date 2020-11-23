Sadeek Clark-Harrison Philadelphia 12 year old boy shot dead answering front door of family home. Went to answer door after his name was repeatedly called out just on 3a.m Sunday morning.

A 12-year-old Philadelphia boy has died after he went to answer the front door of his home as a bullet came through it, authorities said.

Sadeek Clark-Harrison approached the front door when he heard knocking around 3 a.m. Sunday at his Frankford home, WPVI reports.

The family says Sadeek went to answer the door after he heard someone screaming his name.

A single shot was fired through the door, fatally striking the child in the head, the media outlet reported. The boy was at home with his grandmother and 10-year-old sister at the time, KYW-TV reports.

Emergency crews attempted lifesaving efforts on the 11 year old, only for Sadeek to be pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

‘My son was great. He was strong. He was going to make something out here.’

‘That’s my king, my son, my star, my moon, my shine — they took it away from me,’ his mother, Lisa Clark, told news media. ‘They dimmed the light on me when they took my son away from me.’

Reiterated the mother, ‘My son was great. He was strong. He was going to make something out here.’

Police said the shooter fled. No known motive for the ‘targeted’ shooting was immediately known.

‘I hope that in situations like this, that the community feels a sense of urgency to provide us with some information to apprehend or give some investigative help. So if anyone has any information, please come forward,’ Philadelphia police Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton told the outlet.

Family members say they will demand elected officials do more to clean up their neighborhoods and to protect their kids.

The boy’s family plans to hold a vigil Monday at 6 p.m to remember Sadeek.

No description of the perpetrator exists. Police have since called on the public to come forward with tips.