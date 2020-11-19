Mariah Huthmann Grace mystery death. Gold Coast woman falls 22 floors to her death. Family seek answers to mother of six sudden death.

The family of an Australian of woman of Maori heritage who plunged 22 floors off a Gold Coast, Queensland high rise balcony are demanding answers into what they describe as her ‘mysterious death’.

Mariah Huthmann Grace a mother of six, fell from the Condor Ocean View Apartments in Surfers Paradise about 1am on Tuesday.

Police are treating the 28 year old woman’s death as non-suspicious, and are investigating the circumstances of how she fell the couriermail reports.

Told a police spokesperson via news.com.au: ‘Police are investigating the death and will prepare a report for the coroner.’

Huthmann Grace’s death led to the her distraught family taking to social media.

‘My heart is broken’

‘It is of a shattered heart that I announce the passing of my daughter Mariah Huthmann Grace,’ Ms Huthmann Grace’s father, John Grace, posted on Facebook.

‘I don’t know what else to say; my heart is broken. And my love goes out to my kids, Jamie, Fiona, Che, Lee-Roy, Jayson, Levi and Lawrence and to my kids’ mum Necia Amanda Huthmann wrote.

Dozens of friends and family left messages of condolence, while also expressing their shock.

‘So sorry to hear of this tragedy, we know exactly what you’re going through our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family,’ one person wrote.

Early reports suggested Ms Huthmann Grace moved to the unit recently after leaving a domestic violence situation. It remained unclear if the woman continued to be threatened or was undergoing mental trauma that may have led to her jumping to her suicide death.

Also not immediately clear is who continued to take care of the woman’s six children and how recently she moved into the Gold Coast residence.

A GoFundme fundraiser has since been created for burial costs.