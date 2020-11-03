Kylee Leniz Elko Nevada McDonald’s worker killed in random shooting by Justin Michael Mullis. No known motive in fatal shooting of high school student.

A man has been arrested for ‘randomly’ shooting dead a 16-year-old McDonald’s drive thru worker in Nevada.

Justin Michael Mullis, 24, of Winnemucca walked up to the drive-thru just off Interstate 80 in Elko, Nevada and shot the girl working at the window at around 9:30pm on Sunday before fleeing on foot.

Kylee Leniz was taken to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital where she was later pronounced dead the Elko Daily reported.

Police said there was no connection between the suspect and the victim and that the crime appeared to be random.

Come Monday afternoon, Mullis was driven to the police station by an acquaintance, after an image of him was shared by the local department and the man identified by tipsters. He was then interviewed and taken into custody police said.

Charged with Open Murder

The Elko Police Department in a statement said Mullis was charged with one count of ‘Open Murder’.

Open murder includes the crime of first-degree, second-degree murder as well as voluntary and involuntary manslaughter.

In a Facebook post, police thanked the public for the tips and information they provided before Mullis was brought in.

Local McDonald’s spokesman Chris Kassity is reported as saying the company’s thoughts were with the victim’s family.

‘It is with a heavy heart that we lost one of our Elko employees and are deeply saddened by the tragedy that occurred last night.

‘Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the employee during this deeply difficult time.

‘We are fully cooperating with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate this tragedy.’

‘Justice for Kylee’

A ‘Justice for Kylee’ Facebook page was started Monday and had more than 848 members come Tuesday.

Friends also took to social media to post tributes to Leniz, with one writing that she was ‘thankful to have a person like you in my life’ and described her friend as ‘someone that made anyone happy or turned there worse days into good days.’ [sic]

Elko High School, where Leniz was a student, said it would offer mental health support to fellow students.

Not immediately clear is what led to the suspect going to the McDonald’s outlet and how he came to fatally shoot his victim.