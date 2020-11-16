Georgia man high on drugs burns mom house when she refuses to...

A Georgia man high on drugs has been accused of attempting to burn down his mother’s house after she declined her son’s demands according to police.

Khanh Pham, 30, of Ellenwood came home high on methamphetamine on Sept. 15 and asked his mother for money for more drugs. When she refused, Pham began having a temper tantrum and threatened he would burn down the house according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.

Pham making good on his threat, retrieved some newspaper and set a small fire which was extinguished. The son is alleged to also have become embroiled in a dispute with his younger brother. The man was soon after taken into custody by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office’s Elite Panther Unit.

Upon his arrest, Pham was arrested on charges of criminal damage to property, reckless conduct, terroristic threats/acts and battery.

But there’s more.

Pham bonded out of jail this past Friday and was ordered as a condition of bond not to return to his mother’s house according to the Clayton News Daily.

Nevertheless, authorities said Pham did return to the home where he allegedly began smoking methamphetamine and fell asleep. The Elite Panther Unit was made aware of Pham’s return and responded to the residence where he was once again taken into custody.

Pham now faces additional charges, including violating a family violence order, possession of a controlled substance, and contempt, according to jail records.