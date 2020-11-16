Kevin Figueros and Amaya Arguelles found. Missing 14 year old Brooklyn boy who stole dad’s car and who ran away with 11 year old girlfriend discovered in Iowa.

Teen joyride? A 14-year-old Brooklyn teen boy who stole his father’s car only to run out of town with his 11 year old girlfriend has been taken into custody, after the ‘love torn’ pair were found riding in the vehicle in an Iowa town over the weekend according to cops.

Kevin Figueros, of Midwood, and Amaya Arguelles, of Bensonhurst, were reported missing on Thursday — and made it more than 1,200 miles before Council Bluffs police pulled the teen lovebirds over, the NYPD said.

Figueros was said to be speeding at 94 mph while at the helm of the wheel of his father’s Toyota mini-van when he was stopped at a 65 mph zone, police sources said according to the nypost.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the children leaving NYC.

The pair were taken to the Council Bluffs Juvenile Detention Center and their parents were notified, the sources said.