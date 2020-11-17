Karen Jones Lantana Florida woman arrested threatening on social media to shoot Republican politicians over new stand your ground initiative.

America polarized. A Florida woman is alleged to have gone on social media and threatened to shoot Republican leaders, Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sens. Marco Rubio along with Rick Scott.

Karen Elizabeth Jones, 55, of Lantana, Palm Beach County, is allegedly to have gone on Twitter last Thursday and posted, ‘DeSantis, Rick Scott and Marco Rubio are looting my state. Imma shoot them,’ according to the Miami Herald.

The tweet was a retweet of a Washington Post reporter who had shared an article about proposed ‘anti-mob’ legislation that would expand Florida’s ‘stand your ground law.’

Elizabeth Jones, a registered Democrat, was busted over the weekend by Palm Beach County deputies. At the time of her arrest, the woman admitted to writing the tweet while insisting it was only a joke, WPTV reported.

In an affidavit after her arrest, a Palm Beach County detective noted there was nothing in the message to suggest Jones was joking.

DeSantis, Rick Scott and Marco Rubio are looting my state. Imma shoot them. https://t.co/bWLCtoQHWK — KÅ⅃⅃ⅈ ⊰⌃·⌔·⌃⊱ (@Caerynyvon) November 12, 2020

‘But I was just joking…’

‘When I made the observation that there were no commonly used terminology to show the post was a joke, Jones stated that anyone who follows her knows her sense of humor,’ the detective wrote.

Elizabeth Jones has since been booked on three counts of written threats to kill or do bodily harm.

At the time of Saturday’s arrest, Jones was booked into the main Palm Beach County jail. Her bond was set at $15,000.