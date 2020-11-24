Harold Lynn Celestine Houston Texas man wanted after setting girlfriend, Lasheak Wilborn on fire. Woman remains in critical condition.

A 60-year-old Texas man is wanted after setting his 40 year old girlfriend on fire and seriously injuring her over the weekend according to reports.

Harold Lynn Celestine was sought by Houston police, who now faces charges of aggravated assault of a family member and criminal mischief following the incident on Saturday.

Celestine and his girlfriend, Lasheak Wilborn, were visiting another man’s home, police said, when they got into an argument, and Celestine set the woman on fire. The 56-year-old man they were visiting, Robbie Hollingsworth, helped put out the fire and suffered a minor burn in the process DFWCBS reported.

Firefighters were called to the scene in south Houston at about 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, KHOU reported. Investigators said the couple argued inside the house, and the woman ran outside with severe burns on her body. She went to a neighbor’s house, and police were called.

The victim was taken to Memorial Hermann hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Police said they believe Celestine fled in a gold, 2005 Honda Accord.

Anyone with information on Celestine’s whereabouts should contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.