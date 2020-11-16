Eugene Martin Sumter South Carolina man charged with murder of father and his two sons along w/ critically injuring pregnant woman during Saturday night shooting at home.

A man is in custody after allegedly entering a South Carolina home and opening gunfire at the residence’s inhabitants, fatally shooting three men and wounding a pregnant woman Saturday night according to a police report.

Sumter Police said Eugene Martin, 27, was arrested and booked into the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, where the man was charged with three counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder among other charges the Sumter Police Department stated in a Facebook release.

Raymond Davis, 61, and his sons Randy Davis, 36, and Marcus Davis, 32, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Two other people at the house at the time were uninjured.

The 21-year-old pregnant woman who was shot underwent an emergency C-section at an area hospital, where she was listed in stable condition. Her baby, however, was in critical condition.

Police officers responded to the home in north Sumter at about 11 p.m., answering a call about shots fired by a lone gunman. Witnesses said that Martin entered the home and began shooting.

‘It’s sad, it’s tragic’

‘It’s sad, it’s tragic, especially when it’s a father and his two sons, and they are in their own home,’ said Sumter County Coroner Robert Baker according to a report via WACH.

According to a neighbor, they were an amazing family that were close to everyone in the neighborhood.

‘The father was a working man, he used to work everyday and then come home and teach us how to build benches, build grills and stuff like that, he always kept us doing something,’ said the neighbor.

Martin has been charged with three counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and malicious injury to property.

Police have released no further information about the incident, whether the accused man knew his victims, what led to the shooting. Further details were expected later this week as detectives continue to investigate the case.

No known motive was immediately known.