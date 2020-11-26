Brittany Rhea Phillips Starkville, Mississippi model run over, killed by ex police boyfriend, James Heath Kitchens in domestic violence incident.

A Mississippi model and mother of two was killed after the woman’s former boyfriend intentionally ran her over, according to reports.

Brittany Rhea Phillips, 26, was plowed down on Saturday while walking on Riviera Rd circa 8 p.m in Oktibbeha County. Arrested and booked on manslaughter was James Heath Kitchens, 30, of Starkville, Magnolia State Live reported.

First responders rushed Phillips to the OCH Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Authorities said that the incident was the result of a ‘domestic incident’ but haven’t elaborated further.

Of note, Kitchens was a former Tupelo police officer who served from January 2019 until May 2020 according to WTVA.

‘I don’t know if any of you ever met Brittany Rhea Phillips, but she was taken from us last night in a domestic violence event at her home in Starkville,’ a photographer for Belmont Images Magazine posted on Facebook.

Kitchens’ last public photo on Facebook with Phillips was posted on May 31 and was captioned, ‘Enjoying a night out with this beautiful woman of mine.’ On September 23, Phillips posted to her account a series of photos showing the family of four enjoying the outdoors. The couple’s relationship status at the time of Phillips’ death is unclear.

Phillips leaves behind a 7-year-old daughter and a 10-month-old son, according to a GoFundMe page. Kitchens is reportedly the father of the youngest child.

As of Wednesday night, $6,755 of a $50,000 target goal had been raised.

Phillips was a well-known model in Mississippi and an owner of two businesses, Couturhea, an online boutique, and Beauty Perfected, a beauty shop.

Kitchens remains behind bars at the Oktibbeha County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Authorities continue to investigate and have not released no new details.