Brittany Correri Atlanta woman beaten by man she met via Hinge dating app. Suspect remains at large after victim warns of dangers of online dating.

An Atlanta woman has told of being violently attacked by a man she met on a dating app after the man complained that she ‘wasn’t worth the cost of coming out to see.’

Brittany Correri says the assault happened after she went on a date with the man, who set met through Hinge dating app last Wednesday.

Correri, who said it was her first experience with online dating, shared photos on Instagram of her bloodied face in the aftermath of the attack following the meet up with the man she only knows as Ben.

To date the unidentified man remains at large as police investigate 11Alive reports.

Correri has since come forward with her story in the hopes of warning others of the dangers of online dating.

She says everything started smoothly. Correri said the un-named suspect picked her up from her home, where she met her family before driving off with the man in a white car to the Hide Lounge in Atlanta.

After the date, Correri said the man refused to let her out of the car and started beating her.

‘He started beating me in my head, punching me everywhere – my forehead, my temples, my cheeks, jaw, throat, arms, my back,’ Correri told 11Alive.

‘He was just telling me that the date cost too much, that I’m not worth that.’

She said things escalated further when he pulled out a gun, pointed it at her and threatened to kill her.

‘He was dead-set on killing me,’ Correri told the media outlet. ‘Mentally, I’m not okay.’

The man is alleged to have pulled the car over near the Westside Provisions District before dragging Correri from the vehicle while still hitting her.

Set up?

A security guard who witnessed Correri being pulled from the car ran over.

Correri said she believes the man got ‘spooked’ and fled in his car.

‘He’s dragging me and beating me, and there just happened to be a security guard there. So, she comes running, taking pictures. I think he gets spooked. It was literally by the grace of God,’ Correri said.

‘It almost just felt like a setup of a situation,’ she said.

Police have since said that the man could have driven Correri around for an hour before dragging her from the vehicle.

Authorities have footage of his vehicle after Correri’s doorbell camera captured him arriving at her home earlier that night.

Police say they are still trying to identify and locate Correri’s attacker.