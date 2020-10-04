Temple University selfie: Two students plummet four floors trying to take photos during rooftop party. Constant partying. Investigation launched.

Two Temple University students were injured early Saturday morning after plummeting four floors from the roof of a building while taking selfies during a rooftop party.

The pair, identified only as two 19 year old female college students were hospitalized after the fall, with one of the students in critical but stable condition, WPVI reported. She sustained multiple undisclosed injuries.

The other student experienced ankle and leg injuries.

The teenagers had been at a party at an off-campus apartment building when they attempted to take a selfie together, only to somehow end up falling off of the roof and landing in an alleyway four floors below.

Officers from both the Temple University and Philadelphia police units responded to the scene of the incident at around 2 a.m.

Rooftop described as not safe

Temple University’s main campus is in North Philadelphia. The university’s police department is leading an investigation into the incident.

Neither student involved in the fall has been identified by authorities.

According to WPVI, the building’s management company says that the building has a rooftop deck with a parapet wall and railings, but at least one student who has been up there before says it just isn’t safe.

‘There’s not enough room blocking you from falling off, so if you’re drinking and you run right into it, it’s really easy to slip right off because it only comes to like a little halfway between your knee and hip,’ student, Arnav Johri, told WPVI of the roof.

Residents of the area complained that students continuing to congregate in the neighborhood for parties despite the coronavirus pandemic.