Shaun David Lucas Wolfe City police officer charged w/ shooting death of un-armed black man, Jonathan Price, who had intervened in a domestic violence incident.

A Texas police officer involved in a shooting at a gas station on Saturday that resulted in the death of a black man was on Tuesday arrested and charged with murder.

Shaun David Lucas, a 22 year old police officer with the Wolfe City Police Department, was responding that night to a domestic disturbance call about a possible fight in progress, read a statement from the Texas Rangers.

The statement said Jonathan Price, 31, was reportedly involved ‘in the disturbance’ and when Officer Shaun Lucas tried to detain him, he ‘resisted in a non-threatening posture and began walking away.’ Lucas deployed his Taser and fired his gun, striking Price, the statement alleged. Price, who was reportedly unarmed, died at a nearby hospital.

The statement said that a ‘preliminary investigation indicates that the actions of Officer Lucas were not objectionably reasonable.’

Price’s relatives described the slain man as a ‘model citizen’, who was trying to break up an argument between a man and a woman, Fox 4 News reported.

Use of deadly force under investigation

Price, described as a ‘hometown hero’, ‘standup guy,’ and ‘mentor who worked with children,’ most said they couldn’t see any reason why a police officer would shoot and kill him.

Offered the man’s father, Junior Price, ‘I loved my son, and I tried to bring him up to do the right thing.’

Price’s relatives told CBS 11 News that there is a video that shows the shooting was a criminal act. The circumstances surrounding Shaun Lucas’ decision to use deadly force is now under investigation.

Lucas has since posted $1 million bond.

Wolfe City is 70 miles northeast of Dallas.