Maria Guadalupe Ambriz Davis, Riverside, California mother of 4 dies succumbs to brain injury suffered from pool dive after being taken off life support.

What was supposed to be a ‘fun filled’ pool day has turned to tragedy after a California mother of four succumbed to a traumatic brain injury after a dive last month led her being taken off life support a week later.

Maria Guadalupe Ambriz Davis, 43, of Riverside, the wife of a Los Angeles Fire Department paramedic, was enjoying the day with her kids — Brianna, Jacob, Adam and Zoie – when she took the fateful jump, People reported.

‘She was everything to me, so much more than a wife,’ her husband, Greg Davis, told the tabloid about Maria, who spent a week on life support before dying on Sept. 26.

‘I loved to do anything for her because I knew she had already done that for me… I will miss her forever,’ he added.

Maria’s sister Elvia Ambriz, 35, described her sibling as ‘vivacious, fun-loving and one of the funniest people in any room.’

‘She was a brightness in our family,’

‘The tragedy has been hard on so many levels, but losing our best friend is the hardest. In all of her role as a wife, mother, daughter and sister, she was first and foremost our best friend. We will forever be at a loss without her,’ Ambriz told People.

‘After a week of fighting for her life, the family and her medical team decided it was time to let Maria go peacefully,’ Ambriz wrote in a GoFundMe page for the family.

‘She was a brightness in our family,’ she added. ‘Being eight years apart, she took care of me. She’d attend my school and work events. She was my champion. And I was hers. She made me a better person.’

‘As we grew and she became a mom, I saw just how amazing she truly was,” Ambriz continued. “She was so involved with her kids. Always attentive and engaged. Her kids are beautiful people because of who she was… I’ll always feel a hole inside now that she isn’t with us, but forever grateful I got to have 35 years with her.’

Maria’s eldest daughter, Brianna Fuerte, 21, said her mom ‘always knew what to do and what to say’ and called her ‘my best friend.’

‘She was my rock. We had such a close relationship, one that I would always brag about,’ she told People. ‘Words will never express the love and adoration I have for her. My mom was always there for me no matter what. We used to tell each other everything. Good and bad.’

Fuerte added: ‘I am so grateful for the 21 years I got to spend with my other half. She was definitely my soulmate and I will forever carry those memories I have with her.’