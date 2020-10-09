Texas man shot dead in his sleep by 13 year old sister’s...

Rene Rodriguez Jr. San Antonio, Texas man shot dead in his sleep by 13 year old sister’s boyfriend. Shooting follows victim’s sister running away from home a number of times.

A Texas man has died after his sister’s 13-year-old boyfriend fatally shot him as he slept according to investigators.

Rene Ray Rodriguez Jr., 20, was sleeping in bed in his family’s home in San Antonio just before 7 a.m., Wednesday morning when his teen sister’s boyfriend came over to the house and shot Rodriguez four times without saying a word, KSAT reported.

Rodriguez managed to crawl out of bed before collapsing on the floor as the boyfriend fled the home, police said.

His mother, Michelle Rodriguez, told KTSA that she was also sleeping at the time of the shooting and was woken up by the gunshots. She ran to her children’s rooms to find her daughter missing and her son on the floor.

‘He didn’t deserve this,’ Rodriguez said. ‘My son had no enemies. My son was a great kid.’

Three runaways this year alone

The mother added her daughter’s boyfriend was ‘bad’ and that ‘we’ve been trying to keep her away from [him].’

One neighbor says the girl would hang out with a boyfriend fairly often.

‘She had ran away already a couple times this year but I mean they do believe it was the boy’s fault,’ a relative told via WOAI. ‘I don’t think the family like the boy at all.’

In all, San Antonio police had been called for a runaway three times this year. They were also called up to seven disturbances calls at the residence the relative explained.

Come Thursday, San Antonio police arrested two 13-year-olds, a boy and a girl, in connection to the shooting, but because of their age did not released their identities. The pair now face murder charges.

It remained unclear if the arrested individuals were that of the victim’s sister and her boyfriend.