Jeffery Sullivan Gray Court dog owner charged in mauling death of Jacqueline Nicole Robinson after pack of his dogs set on her as she walked by his Laurens County premises.

A South Carolina dog owner whose pet dogs fatally mauled a woman last week has been charged in her death, authorities said.

Jeffery Sullivan was arrested Friday after the body of 32-year-old Jacqueline Nicole Robinson was found last week in the yard of a Gray Court home, WYFF reported.

Laurens County Deputies determined that Robinson was killed by a pack of dogs as she walked by the premises after momentarily having been dropped off as she made her way back home. The animals have since been removed from neighboring premises.

Neighbors identified Sullivan as the owner of the three dogs responsible for killing Robinson, WHNS reported. No details were released about the canines’ breeds.

Sullivan now faces charges for involuntary manslaughter and possession of a dangerous animal.

Dogs often ran loose and were aggressive

Neighbor, Toshianna Bennett said the dogs often ran loose on the premises and some of them were aggressive, WSPA reported.

‘Some of them was [sic] friendly, and some of them is [sic] mean and bark at you and growl at you sometimes,’ she said.

‘She was like a sweet and a loving person to me,’ Bennett said of the victim.

It remained unclear how the dogs came to be let loose and what interventions the county may have resorted to, if any, previously to contain the ‘aggressive’ animals.

‘you are responsible for your pets’

Robinson’s father said the dog owner should be held accountable for what the animals did to his daughter.

‘Your pets are responsible for my baby’s death, and you are responsible for your pets,’ John Robinson told WHNS.

He said that he will fight until his ‘last breath’ to get justice for his daughter.

‘They tore her up. They tore her all to pieces,’ he said of the attack, adding, ‘This is wrong. I want justice for Jacqueline Nicole Robinson.’

Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds called the animal attack a ‘tragic, senseless death,‘ media reported.

‘I pray that justice is served and that her family feels some peace knowing that this individual believed to be responsible is being held accountable for his reckless actions,’ he said.