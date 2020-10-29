: About author bio at bottom of article.

Florida man mauled by black leopard after paying $150 for full contact...

Dwight Turner Florida black leopard misadventure sees man mauled after paying Michael Poggi to enter animal sanctuary for full contact experience.

And it only cost him $150 to find out how dangerous such ventures really are …

A Florida man is lucky to still be alive after he was mauled by a black leopard after paying the owner of a private animal sanctuary for a ‘full-contact experience’ with the rare cat according to a report.

Dwight Turner, 50, had to undergo several surgeries from the Aug. 31 attack in an enclosure behind the home of wildlife proprietor, Michael Poggi in the town of Davie, WPLG reports, citing a report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Turner had ‘willfully’ paid $150 to ‘play with’ the black leopard and ‘rub its belly’ (do you suppose …?) and ‘take pictures’ behind Poggi’s home, according to an FWC report.

But the ‘up close’ wild animal experience didn’t go quite to plan.

Wildlife animal sanctuary owner charged

Upon entering the enclosure the wild animal charged Turner, ripping one of Turner’s ears apart and leaving his scalp ‘hanging from his head’ following the attack.

Long pause. Wonder to oneself…. what was the wild cat thinking when it saw its latest dinner dish approaching it?

A photo of Turner obtained by WPLG shows the back of his heavily bandaged head.

Poggi, who is licensed to have the leopard, was charged with allowing full contact with an extremely dangerous animal.

A regard of Michael Poggi’s Facebook page says he runs an animal sanctuary for rare and endangered animals. Of note, authorities say he is licensed to have the leopard.

He allegedly admitted his wrongdoing to police. It remained unclear why the wildlife proprietor agreed with Turner’s ‘close to nature’ desire.