Damon Parker Terrelle arrested in shooting death of Douglas Reese, Detroit man he accused of cutting line at Michigan’s Erebus Haunted House.

A Detroit teenager has been charged with fatally shooting a man he blamed cutting the line at a haunted house attraction in southeastern Michigan, police announced.

Damon Parker Terrelle, 17, was arrested Saturday in the Sept. 27 murder of a 29-year-old Detroit man, Douglas Reese, he accused of jumping the line in front of him outside the Erebus Haunted House in Pontiac, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office posted on Sunday.

Terrelle, who was no known prior criminal record, was taken into custody in Michigan near the Indiana border without incident.

The teen was arraigned later Saturday on charges including first-degree murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and carrying a concealed weapon. A judge ordered held him without bail, authorities said.

Terrelle’s bond was denied. His next court date is in the 50th District Court in Pontiac at a yet-to-be-determined date. If found guilty, the 17 year old faces a potential maximum life sentence behind bars.

Escalation to gun violence

Two days earlier, a $2,000 reward was announced as Terrelle was named as a suspect in the fatal shooting at the haunted house, where Reese and his girlfriend told deputies a man in front of them would not move while waiting in line.

‘The victim and the suspect exchanged words as the suspect thought the victim had cut in line ahead of him,’ deputies said in a statement according to MLive.com. ‘The suspect and victim went separately to the parking lot.’

Of note, neither the victim or suspect had previously met or knew of each other.

Witnesses reported hearing shots fired outside the attraction, where Reese was gunned down in the side, neck and chest before a blue sedan sped off, deputies said.

Reese was pronounced dead at a hospital. It remained unclear why the suspect resorted to gun violence.

Terrelle’s next date in court had yet to be scheduled as of Sunday, deputies said.

The four-story haunted house in downtown Pontiac, which features more than a half-mile of ‘terrifying thrills’ indoors, is one of the world’s largest haunted attractions, according to its Facebook page.