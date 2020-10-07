Bruce Edward Gordon beats juvenile girl unconscious at Naples, Florida shopping mall for rejecting his advances.

A Florida man has been accused of beating a girl unconscious for rejecting his advances while waiting in line at a Panda Express according to reports.

Bruce Edward Gordon, 37, was arrested Tuesday at the Coastland Center Mall in Naples, where he claimed to cops the juvenile victim approached him in the food court without provocation and called him a ‘bitch’ before throwing a cup of water on his shirt, WBBH reports.

Gordon, of Naples, said he then turned around and punched the girl multiple times in an act of ‘self-defense’ before a bystander — the girl’s brother — hit him with a chair, police said.

Not so claims a witness.

An individual who witnessed the ‘altercation’ told of observing Gordon standing in line with the girl who in turn asked Gordon to leave her alone when he started flirting with her, according to the report.

An angry Gordon then called the girl a ‘bitch’ before heading to his table. Moments later, he allegedly got up and beat the girl unconscious, punching her in the face and stomping on her as she was motionless on the floor, WBBH reports.

Gordon kept kicking the girl until her brother threw the chair, the witness told police.

The girl, whose age was not released by authorities, was later treated at a hospital for a severe concussion and injuries to her head, jaw, face and lips, WINK reports.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening according to hospital staffers told WBBH.

Gordon remained in custody on a battery charge Wednesday at the Collier County Jail, online records show.

The charge was upgraded to a felony due to a prior battery conviction, WINK reported.