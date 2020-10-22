Aaron Honaker Coral Gables attorney revealed to be Miami serial bank robber after he was arrested while en route to 6th bank heist.

A Florida lawyer is accused of being a ‘serial bank robber,’ after the attorney was arrested earlier this week as he allegedly headed to his sixth bank raid, federal prosecutors said.

Aaron Honaker, 41, is accused of holding up five Miami banks since Sept. 30 — where he managed to get cash in only two of the heists, a mere $1,850. The heists took place in the Coral Gables & Aventura neighborhoods according to a US Attorney’s office reelease.

The lawyer turned bank robber was arrested after a detective spotted him downtown Tuesday, whilst carrying a hammer and demanding cash according to a criminal complaint which cited the attorney confessing to heading to another planned robbery at a nearby TD Bank, according to the Miami Herald.

Of note, Honaker is listed on the Florida Bar as a member in good standing.

The attorney’s LinkedIn page states him being associated with the Coral Gables-based firm of Martinez Morales — but the company told the Miami Herald he disappeared two years ago.

Descent of a sharp lawyer

Duke University School of Law which the attorney lists as the law school from which he graduated from, denied the bank robber having graduated from there, with the Miami Herald reporting Honaker in actuality graduated from lower tier Wake Forest School of Law.

According to Wake Forest University Law School’s registrar office, Honaker received his Juris Doctor degree there on Dec. 10, 2005. State records show he was admitted to the Florida Bar on Jan. 31, 2008.

At the beginning of his career, Honaker was recruited by a top international law firm in Brickell and he worked there for about three years. Colleagues at boutique firms in Coral Gables described him as a ‘highly intelligent’ and ‘brilliant’ attorney who is ‘disciplined’ and ‘sharp.’

‘I have no explanation as to how he got to this point,’ a former colleague said according to a report via local10.

But it wasn’t Honaker’s first time trouble with the law, with the attorney arrested on Dec. 10, 2019, for battery after a domestic violence call. He completed pre-trial release conditions and the court issued a discharge certificate on Jan. 8, 2020. About eight months later, FBI agents accused Honaker of targeting four banks in Coral Gables and one in Aventura during a two-week crime spree.

Come Wednesday, Honaker had his first appearance in federal magistrate court in Miami where he remains in custody. Federal prosecutors are seeking to detain him before trial, and a bond hearing is scheduled for Friday.

Perhaps in a bitter twist of irony, the attorney is being represented by the federal public defender’s office.