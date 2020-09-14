Ex adult actress dies in her sleep after leaving industry to start...

Zoe Parker death: Adult entertainer cause of death unknown as actress passes away during her sleep after leaving industry to start new life. Had been advertising private webcam services.

Former adult film actress Zoe Parker has died in her sleep sometime between Friday night and early Saturday morning in her Texas home. She was 24.

Her death came just months after she quit the adult entertainment industry, and she had recently got engaged and moved back to her native Texas to start a new life.

A cause of death has not yet been announced. It remained unclear if suicide was involved.

‘We are sad to report that Zoe Parker passed away in her sleep on September 12th at around 2 am,’ fiance Jay Campbell wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to cover funeral expenses.

Campbell wrote: ‘After leaving the adult industry, Zoe Parker moved back home to Texas to be near her family to start a new life.

She was so happy with her new life back in Texas.’

‘She had started doing great and recently announced her engagement and by all accounts seemed truly happy for the first time in her life.’

Family and friends were stunned at her sudden death, with one insider telling MikeSouth.com: ‘I spoke to Zoe Parker just last night. I still can’t even believe she’s gone.

‘It doesn’t even seem possible. She was so happy with her new life back in Texas.

‘As you can imagine, her fiancé is utterly devastated. Zoe loved him so much.’

Parker began her career in the adult film industry in 2014, when she appeared in films for production companies including Desperate Pleasures and Bang Bros.

She moved to Los Angeles in 2016 to pursue adult film acting full time, according to Adult Video News.

While giving an interview to the adult industry reporter Holly Kingstown in 2017, Parker had said: ‘When I talk to my fans on Twitter, it makes me more conscious of the things they like/don’t like seeing me do on camera. I think it helps me to know my audience more and be able to give them what they want.’

Please don’t inbox me asking for special customs or anything unless you are willing to pay for them. If you want to see my free videos then you can google them, if you want a custom video or pictures there will be a charge. That’s how a business transaction works. Thanks🥰 — Zoe Parker (@zoeparkerxxx) July 6, 2020

Had sought to build private webcam business

Parker also questioned what she described the myth that adult stars battle addiction or have abuse issues. She said that ‘some of the most genuine and intelligent, business-minded people’ she met were in the adult industry.

The actress revealed getting her start in the adult industry through webcam modeling. Of note, leading up to her death, Parker had been advertising web cam appearances on her social media accounts.

Parker made a final post to her Twitter account — where she had more than 52,000 followers — on July 21. Shortly before that she had been promoting the recent launch of an OnlyFans account but only amassed 26 fans on that streaming video platform.

Parker has appeared in more than 100 films. In 2017, she was nominated for Best Virtual Reality Sex Scene at the AVN Awards for her appearance in Valentine’s Day Surprise. An industry profile showed her garnering nearly 120 million video views and 38,000 subscribers.