Thomas Scully Orland Hills Police Chief Facebook post leads to cop being fired in what officials described as tasteless and not reflecting the values of the community.

When your personal point of view doesn’t align with your professional mandate…

The police chief of a Chicago suburb has been fired for posting a ‘racist’ meme on his personal Facebook page that was ‘in incredibly poor taste,’ local officials said.

Illinois, Orland Hills police chief Thomas Scully was dismissed Wednesday after sharing an image of black looters robbing a store with the text ‘when free housing, free food, free education, and free phones just aren’t enough,’ NBC Chicago reported.

Which is backhand talk for, ‘Even as police chief, who is supposed to be impartial and unbiased, secretly and now openly I hold wide disdain and contempt for the community I am entrusted to serve, — but that’s no longer our secret.’

‘Oops! Did I just throw away my career?’

The posting led to Orland Hills officials scrambling and issuing a public relations mea culpa.

‘We hold all of our public officials to the highest standards in their personal and professional lives in Orland Hills,’ the village said in a statement.

‘This social media post is in incredibly poor taste. It does not reflect the values of the people of our community, and we will not tolerate such behavior from any of our public officials.’

Do you suppose? Or perhaps Police Chief Thomas Scully’s personal views were an open secret – until recently.

Of note, NBC reported Scully serving as chief for 15 years.

While many decried the police chief’s post, some protested his apparent ‘censoring of free speech.’

Posted Frank Vee: ‘Police Chief Thomas Scully fired by Orland Hills, IL, after personal posting condemning looters. Free speech is fading if you’re no antifa.’

Who would’ve guessed- it’s Antifa‘s fault….