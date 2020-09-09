Home Scandal and Gossip Army vet’s final message before livestream suicide was cry for help &...

Army vet’s final message before livestream suicide was cry for help & love

Ronnie McNutt final message: Army Veteran who livestreamed suicide on Facebook left poignant last words as bogus accounts continue to proliferate. 

The US Army veteran whose graphic Facebook livestream suicide inadvertently went viral on social media, shared a poignant final message on Facebook just before he went online.

‘Someone in your life needs to hear that they matter,’ read the message posted by Ronnie McNutt, 33, of New Albany, Mississippi on Aug. 31. ‘That they are loved. That they have a future. Be the one to tell them.’

The text appeared on a stark tableau depicting a solitary figure above the words TobyMac #SpeakLife, referring to Christian hip-hop artist Toby McKeehan’s 2012 song.

McNutt who served tours of duty in Iraq, shot himself in the head live on Facebook — with the graphic footage being shared across various social media sites, including  TikTok.

Facebook removed the original footage on the day it was posted, but it has been repeatedly re-posted there and on other sites by internet trolls capitalizing on its shock value.

McNutt’s friend and co podcast host, Josh Steen told Heavy that he felt social media sites could have done more to suppress the video of his friend’s death.

‘Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and other social platforms could ban accounts, IPs, and stop the spread of this video. YouTube can flag you for using two seconds of a copyrighted song, but can’t seem to filter out my friend ending his life,’ Steen said.

‘It does not make sense,’ added Steen, who said McNutt suffered from PTSD after his military service.

Meanwhile, trolls continued to set up a fake account, claiming to be McNutt — and that he faked his suicide the Sun reports

‘I faked my death beacause life f—- sucks you know, I wanted to go away and I actually edited the video and made it into a live,’ one bogus account read. 

