Romel D. Tyson stabs Gabriel Tyson Sr. & Carmella Tyson to death. Suspect had been staying at his grandparents home since a June parole release for burglary.

A 21-year-old Illinois man was on Wednesday charged with the stabbing deaths of his grandparents in suburban Chicago earlier this week according to reports.

Romel D. Tyson was found sitting in a chair in a bedroom in his grandparents’ Markham home on Monday after police entered for a wellness check on Gabriel Tyson Sr., 66, and his 65-year-old wife, Carmella Tyson.

They found the grandfather dead of multiple stab wounds in the living room and the grandmother unresponsive in another bedroom, also suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Both grandparents pronounced dead at around 5 p.m.

The medical examiner determined that both deaths were homicides by sharp force injuries the Chicago Tribune reported. It wasn’t immediately clear how long the couple had been dead.

Of note, Romel Tyson had been living with his grandparents since his release on parole from the Cook County Jail on June 22. He had been serving a sentence for a residential burglary conviction in Cook County the Cook County state’s attorney’s office relayed.

COUPLE KILLED: Gabriel Tyson, 66, (pictured) & Carmella Tyson, 65, were stabbed to death in the 16600 block of Sawyer, Markham, IL on August 31, 2020. A grandson, 21, is charged. #LegalHelpFirmCares #domesticviolence pic.twitter.com/XfuUobOk1M — LEGAL HELP FIRM ⚖️ (@lhfirm) September 2, 2020

No known motive

City spokesman Michael Taylor said Tyson was charged with two counts of first degree murder after the Cook County state’s attorney’s office approved the charges.

Officials were not immediately aware of any motives leading up to the stabbings. The whereabouts of the 21 year old man’s parents was also not clear.

The grandson is scheduled to make his first court appearance for a bond hearing on Thursday.