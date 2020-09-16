Renzo Pancera Argentinian amateur boxer beats Micaela Zalazar 5 month pregnant girlfriend to death. Ongoing toxic relationship.

An amateur boxer has been arrested after allegedly beating his five-month-pregnant girlfriend in Argentina.

Renzo Pancera, 25, is being questioned over the murder of Micaela Sabrina Zalazar, 27, who died in Buenos Aires over the weekend.

Micaela Zalazar was rushed to Julio de Vedia Hospital in Buenos Aires shortly past noon Sunday the UK’s Daily Star reports.

Micaela, who was the mother of two children from two previous relationships, was with Pancera and her father when paramedics arrived.

Pancera allegedly left the hospital before Micaela & her unborn baby died.

Battered mother finds out she lost baby

Her cousin Antonella Zalazar told Todo Noticias that Micaela was crying, saying ‘that he had not done anything but he completely beat her, he killed her.’

Pancera allegedly left the hospital before Micaela passed away from internal hemorrhages. Her unborn baby also died.

Doctors diagnosed Micaela with a ruptured spleen and abdominal bleeding, which led to her losing the baby. Micaela was placed in the intensive care unit before her conditioned worsened. It is thought news of the loss of her baby further deteriorated the battered expectant mother’s state of mind.

Pancera allegedly abandoned Micaela at the hospital and returned to the couple’s residence where police later arrested the man after he was reported by hospital staff, who’d suspected the boxer of having beaten the woman.

Prior domestic violence incidences

Of note, Pancera had previously been reported beating Micaela, once in February, 2019 and a second time in October 2019. A restraining order was issued against the boyfriend after the second report, but the couple reconciled afterwards.

Antonella also alleged that the couple had been involved a toxic relationship for two years and that Pancera rarely allowed Micaela to leave home and prohibited her from owning a cellphone.

‘She loved him and did not say that he hit her, she only said that they had discussions and that everything was going to be fine,’ Antonella said. ‘She was happy with the pregnancy. Now how do we explain to her 3-year-old daughter what happened to the mother? Justice has to be done.’

Another cousin, Claudia Zalazar, had offered to come with her husband and pick up Micaela but that she rejected her offer.

Investigators were also considering interviewing Micaela’s 12-year-old son and three-year-old daughter.

Authorities were awaiting autopsy results before moving to charge Pancera with aggravated murder, gender violence and abortion.