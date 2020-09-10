Nancy Williams Mulberry Arkansas woman shoves baby wipe down 2-month-old baby son’s throat to stop him from crying.

She had other things on her mind. Arkansas authorities have arrested a 20 year old woman who said she shoved a wet wipe down her baby’s throat to, ‘keep him from crying,’ only to fatally cut off the child’s air supply and killing him.

Nancy Nicole Williams, of Mulberry, faces a charge of first-degree murder after first responders and police found her 2-month-old baby boy unresponsive Thursday.

First responders attempted CPR but found the baby’s airway blocked, according to the arrest affidavit. They were finally able to locate an object deep in the infant’s throat that was barely visible. Emergency personnel managed to remove the object, which was confirmed to be a baby wipe, but were not able to save the infant’s life fox8 reports.

Williams later told investigators that she tried to give a bottle to her crying baby and forced it in the child’s mouth, cutting his gums and causing him to cry more, the affidavit says. Williams stated she then ‘forced’ a baby wipe into the infant’s mouth to stop the bleeding and crying.

Police said Williams demonstrated how she put the wipe completely in the infant’s mouth before pushing it hard to make the crying and bleeding stop. Do you suppose?

‘I had other things on my mind’

She said when she lost sight of the wet wipe in the child’s throat and couldn’t get it out, only to panic and woke her husband, telling him the infant stopped breathing, according to the affidavit.

When asked why she did not tell anyone about the stuffed baby wipe, the mother replied that ‘she had other things on her mind,’ the affidavit says.

Williams was arrested Friday and is being held in the Crawford County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.