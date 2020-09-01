: About author bio at bottom of article.

Kelly Plasker KCBD suicide: Cause of death of Texas weather forecaster for NewsChannel 11 alluded to be that of the 42 year old taking her own life.

TV weather forecaster Kelly Plasker for KCBD NewsChannel 11 in Texas passed away suddenly over the weekend according to the news outlet.

While the news woman’s cause of death was not publicly disclosed, inferences from studio heads indicated the 42 year old woman dying from suicide. The manner in which Plasker took her own life was not disclosed.

Prior to her death, Plasker had shared a Facebook post saying her ‘brain is broken’ after sharing a personal story about a high school band director who she claimed preyed upon her for years.

She wrote: ‘Thanks all I needed to get out there as my final confession for the sins I am responsible for adding to the cross.

‘I love you my friends. My brain is broken and I cannot take it anymore.’

Plasker was also referencing the suicide death of her son, Thomas, who took his own life 2 and a half years ago by hanging.

Plasker’s son committed suicide in February of 2018, just two weeks shy of his 20th birthday.

Come Monday, KCBD vice president Dan Jackson posted a statement on Facebook saying:

‘We are deeply saddened by the tragic and sudden loss of KCBD weekend morning forecaster Kelly Plasker.

‘Kelly was a dedicated member of the KCBD weather staff, well-liked by viewers, and admired by her co-workers.

‘Our deepest sympathies go out to Kelly’s family in this time of great loss.

‘We would like to thank the many viewers who have reached out through our social media channels in kindness and support to honor Kelly’s memory.

It’s hard to lose such an amazing friend. Kelly Plasker, I’m missing you more and more every minute. You were the best co-worker, work wife & friend a girl could ask for. I love you so much and I’ll always wish I would have done more. #SuicideSucks 😞 pic.twitter.com/HNVCn2LAOo — Sydney Kessler WJHL (@SydneyWJHL) August 31, 2020

Much beloved – but hiding secret pain

‘Grief counselors have been made available to all members of the KCBD family struggling with this heartbreaking news.’

Also, KCBD NewsChannel 11 anchor Kase Wilbanks informed viewers of Plasker’s death before airing a tribute on Sunday night.

‘She was a bright spot in our weekend mornings, and in our lives,’ the Wilbanks said the Sun reports.

‘Kelly Plasker, KCBD’s weekend morning forecaster, a dedicated member of the KCBD weather staff and a beloved co-worker for all of us.’

‘In her three years on air, she showed us her passion for weather, which came through in her forecasts that kept us all safe and prepared for the day ahead.

‘She showed her heart and her love, for which we will all be thankful for.

Monitoring mental health

‘From the KCBD family to Kelly, we share our sympathies.

‘We’re grateful for the time we shared with Kelly and the joy she shared with us,” the tribute continued.

Wilbanks, who did not indicate cause of death, then read the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to viewers.

‘Experts say stopping suicide means increasing the conversations about mental and emotional health.

‘They say to reach out for help, so ask for help if you’re struggling or have had thoughts of suicide,’ Wilbanks added.

‘Everyone should educate themselves on warning signs for those we love.’