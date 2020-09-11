Jeffrey Previte CEO of EBI Consulting pet dog beating video drama. Los Angeles CEO claims concierge attempting to extort him. CEO’s name dropped from company website.

Video has emerged showing the CEO of a Los Angeles environmental consulting firm beating his puppy in a luxury condominium building.

Jeffrey Previte, 46, CEO of EBI Consulting was caught on security camera thrashing the dog and grabbing the animal by the throat at his apartment in the Seychelle Condominiums building in Santa Monica, California.

In the video taken (see below) on August 22, the off-duty CEO is seen yanking the dog off the floor by the scruff of its neck and violently jerking the animal through a door before giving it a hard smack.

A concierge, who has asked to remain anonymous, heard the dog’s cries from his seat at the building’s front desk and filed a report about the incident.

‘I heard the dog screaming and when I looked on the camera, I saw him beating the dog,’ the concierge said according to the dailymail.

The man filed a report about the incident to the building’s management, while telling Previte he held on to the footage and intended to write a report.

‘He became irate… and then he hung up on me,’ the man told the dailymail. ‘He apologized the next day, but I didn’t think it was a sincere apology.’

Previte while not denying abusing the pet dog claims being extorted by the concierge.

Told the CEO in a statement: ‘I think this is very unfortunate that this has come across your desk. I don’t even know exactly what to say but I will say this: [The concierge] called me the evening of this interaction with my dog and that was at nine o’ clock at night and he attempted to extort money from me so that he wouldn’t report it to the building.

‘There’s nothing illegal about what I did – I said if you need to tell the building, tell the building.

‘The building manager took it very seriously. I find it very unfortunate that we are even talking about this.’

Countered the concierge: ‘He was very angry. He was choking and slapping the dog,’ Adding, ‘He even slammed the poor dog against the wall.’

@ebiconsulting The man you hired #JeffreyPrevite enjoys beating animals & says “there’s nothing illegal about what I did.” Do you also condone & stand behind the idea that beating animals is legal?@ASPCA #ebiconsulting https://t.co/aNC8hjwN3O — Chew Wah Wah (@NachoBandito) September 10, 2020

The un-named man claimed that his report was not taken seriously by his manager.

‘My boss laughed in my face,’ he said. ‘I took the next day off work. I just felt that they should have called the police at least.’

The concierge said that Previte had lived in the building for about five years.

‘He dates strange women that come in and out,’ the concierge said of Previte, adding, ‘He wears a Make America Great Again hat and he rides bikes.

‘He’s hardly there – he goes back and forth to Boston. He is probably only there once every two months. You hardly see him. He drives fancy cars and he is in and out.’

Previte was appointed joint CEO of EBI Consulting, an environmental risk and compliance management consultancy firm only a week ago according to an industry report.

@ebiconsulting OMG! CEO Jeffrey Previte should be immediately fired! The video of him mercilessly beating his defenseless dog at his apartment building just made me physically ill! I am so disturbed seeing this video I can not contain my emotions😢 — Gigi Sweet (@GiGi83127824) September 10, 2020

Uncertain future

He is also the vice chairman of the board of directors at the company which has over 400 employees in offices across the United States and Canada.

According to his company bio, ‘Jeff has built its telecommunications consulting business to be the market leader in delivering environmental and engineering consulting to the wireless industry.’

A research of the company’s website led to Previte’s bio being taken down, with an error page reading, ‘Sorry, we cannot find the page you are looking for.’

Offered the building management in a statement to the dailymail: ‘The apparent conduct of the unit owner was abhorrent and completely unacceptable. Building management stands behind our employee and we took swift action including contacting animal control and directing the resident to cease all contact with our employee. We continue to evaluate other measures that can be taken with our counsel.’

It remains unclear if Previte will continue to live at his LA based address or what action, if any his new employer may take?