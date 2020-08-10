Melissa Banda missing McAllen, Texas mother of three found dead, ex husband charged w/ kidnapping. Former spouse broke order of protection.

A Texas mother-of-three has been found dead over the weekend after her ex-husband allegedly shoved her into an SUV and abducted her according to reports.

Melissa Banda, 37, of McAllen was allegedly kidnapped Thursday by Richard Ford, 40, and her body was found in a rural area of Donna, Hidalgo County one day later, tweeted Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra with McAllen police. The cause & manner of death was not publicly disclosed.

Ford was arrested late Thursday after witnesses reported seeing him force his ex wife into the vehicle. On Saturday, the former spouse was charged with aggravated kidnapping/sexual abuse KRGV reports. Ford is scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning and may now face additional charges.

Banda reportedly had an order of protection against Ford. She accused her ex of violating the order on June 30 by calling her.

Following the discovery of Banda’s body, Cindy Banda shared a post Saturday morning eulogizing her sister: ‘Sister you were my everything.’

Victim remembered

‘God always takes the good angels (and) I’m so grateful for the time he gave me with you,’ Cindy Banda wrote. ‘I love you so much but I know you will be watching over us.’

‘You were the best sister anyone could ask for,’ she wrote.

The mother leaves behind three children, ages 6, 10 and 12, according to a GoFundMe page set up to benefit the kids.

Banda ‘coached her daughters’ soccer team, worked full time, and was always willing to help out those less fortunate,’ the page read.

A history of prior violent arrests

A report via the Brownsville Herald revealed Ford having a history of prior arrests.

In February 1998, Ford was charged with assault after allegedly striking a victim with his hand on Nov. 11, 1997, according to the complaint.

Ford pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to 15 days in Hidalgo County’s jail, given a $300 fine and placed on community supervision for 180 days.

Two years later, Ford pleaded guilty for attempting to commit murder in August 2002 in connection to an April 2001 incident, according to jail records.

The court sentenced him to eight years deferred probation with 240 hours of community service, records show.

Nearly 20 years later, Ford was arrested again on Feb. 29 in reference to assaulting a family member by impeding circulation, jail records show.