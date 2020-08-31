Lauren Wambles aka Aubrey Gold adult actress charged as principal in murder of Raul Guillen missing Florida man after his body is found in shallow grave in Graceville, Florida.

A former adult actress, her boyfriend and another man were charged in the death of a man found buried in a shallow grave in Florida last week according to reports.

Lauren Kay Wambles, 23, also known by her stage name, Aubrey Gold, was charged with being a principal to the shooting murder of 51-year-old Raul Ambriz Guillen, WTVY reported.

The body of Guillen, who had been missing since early July, was found Tuesday off a road in the city of Graceville, Florida. It is thought the Jackson County man was murdered on 4th of July.

While alive, Guillen was last known to be at the Graceville home of Jeremie Peters, 43, along with Wambles and her 35-year-old boyfriend William Shane Parker, WDHN reported, citing police.

Investigators found evidence linked to Guillen’s murder at the home of Peters.

Sexual assault investigation leads to murder case

According to a Jackson County agent, the case began as a sexual assault investigation in Jackson County in May after a woman said she’d been raped by Gordon resident William Parker. Two months after initially reporting her rape, the victim told an investigator that she learned that her roommate, Raul Guillen, was murdered but could not confirm it.

While investigating Guillen’s disappearance, the JCSO began working the case with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office to follow any potential leads.

Eventually, a break in the case led authorities to believe that Guillen had been killed in Holmes County, prompting the JCSO to seek the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office for assistance.

Peters was charged with being an accessory to murder, while Parker faces an open count of murder, WDHN reports.

Of note, Wambles’ IMDb page lists her with 31 credits from 2015 to 2018 & over 26 million views on a premier adult website. Wambles said that she began performing two weeks after her 18th birthday.