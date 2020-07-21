White man kicked out of Native American Reservation store for refusing to...

Wisconsin white man refuses to wear mask at LDF Country Market store on Native American reservation in Lac Du Flambeau, Wisconsin. Insists t-shirt over mouth is sufficient.

In the latest episode of a white individual aghast at being reproached by a minority figure over face mask mandates amid the ongoing coronavirus comes one belly ache scene filmed at a Native American Reservation store in Wisconsin.

In video posted by Fifty Shades of Whey, captioned, ‘Man in Wisconsin follows in his ancestor’s footsteps by bringing illness to a Native American reservation refusing to leave,’ an elderly white man is seen resisting demands to leave the store after refusing to wear a face mask. Instead the man incredulously insists, his t- shirt raised over his mouth, exposing his stomach, is a sufficient second best.

The unfolding scene of presumptive white privilege at play occurred at the LDF Country Market on Native American reservation in Lac Du Flambeau.

‘There’s an irate white man on the reservation trying to boss us around right here folks,’ the worker recording the incident is heard saying, prompting the elderly white man to ask why ‘race’ was dragged into the situation.

‘This is what they look like. You were asked three times and you didn’t listen. You’re on a sovereign nation, if you don’t like it, get out,’ the employee replied.

Man in Wisconsin follows in his ancestor’s footsteps by bringing illness to a Native American reservation & refusing to leave pic.twitter.com/cdX2amQdZD — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) July 21, 2020

‘This mask is fine, what’s wrong with this mask?

‘Please leave, sir,’ another employee tells the stubborn shopper, who is wearing a US Marines cap. ‘You have to purchase a mask at the door or you have to go home and get one.’

Instead, the elderly man keeps holding his shirt up to his face, intent on explaining that he knows better.

‘This mask is fine, what’s wrong with this mask? It’s the same as yours,’ the man is heard saying.

‘That’s not a mask,’ staffers in the Lake Superior Chippewa reservation area continue to tell him.

The local tribal council recently passed a resolution that allows only permanent residents on tribal land during the coronavirus pandemic, Newsweek reported.

‘We are requiring consumers and staff to do the six-foot distancing and masks are required within the business,’ a store manager told the media entity.

‘We do have the right under tribal reservation codes to enforce the mask requirement and we’re also within our rights to call tribal PD to escort out people being rowdy or refusing to follow our guidelines,’ the manager added.

After demanding the employees provide their names to the elderly white man, the customer was later removed by authorities.

The LDF Country Market’s lists several health and safety requirements necessary for entering or shopping at the store, including a 14-day self-quarantine period prior to visiting the store or other Tribal lands.

Wisconsin’s health department announced a new daily coronavirus case record was set on Monday, as the state overall added 703 new positive infections.