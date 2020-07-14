Slow down! Las Vegas mum DUI was driving 121mph in crash that...

A Las Vegas mother driving was under the influence of alcohol and driving at high speeds when she crashed — fatally ejecting her 1-year-old son, authorities said.

Lauren Prescia, 24, was going 121 mph in a 45 mph zone when she hit another car making a right turn Sunday onto North Rampart boulevard, KVVU reports.

The impact caused her own car to veer off the road and strike a marquee sign, severing the car’s right half, cops said.

Witnesses called 911, saying a baby had been thrown from the car and showed no signs of life, KVVU reported.

The baby, Royce Jones, who had been in a carseat, suffered severe trauma to his head and was later pronounced dead.

Bloodshot eyes and reeked of alcohol

The boy’s father, Cameron Hubbard-Jones, said he had been driving behind Prescia and witnessed the horrific accident. ‘I seen him in his car seat, I got him out, I thought he was okay until I felt his head and then I knew,; said Jones, who was on the phone with Prescia as she sped up and asked her to slow down, KTNV reported.

‘It’s the saddest thing,’ witness Steve Dantzig said. ‘I have children, and I cannot imagine losing a child, especially if it was my fault.’

Police said Prescia, who experienced minor injuries, had bloodshot eyes and reeked of alcohol.

The other driver, a 36-year-old woman, also was left with minor injuries, police said.

Prescia now faces multiple charges including DUI resulting in death reckless driving and abuse, as well as neglect or endangerment of a child, the outlet reported.

Because she was not at her hearing on Monday, because of quarantine precautions, Prescia has not been interviewed by child services. Bail was set at $50K.

It remained unclear why the mother declined to slow down or why the father allowed the couple’s child to travel with the inebriated woman.