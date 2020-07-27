Maple Grove man who pleaded guilty to killing wife hangs self in...

Joshua Fury suicide: Maple Grove Minnesota man who pled guilty to killing wife Maria Pew Fury hangs self in his jail cell, less than a week before sentencing.

A Maple Grove, Minnesota man who pleaded guilty earlier this month of killing his wife a few months ago, committed suicide in jail Saturday night.

During inmate health and wellness checks, deputies found Joshua David Fury, 29, unresponsive in his cell at about 7:13 p.m. Officers immediately began CPR and paramedics continued medical treatment, but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful Fox 9 reported.

Possessive and controlling husband feared wife leaving him

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office said Fury died of ligature hanging, and the manner of death was ruled a suicide. Authorities say he was alone in his cell at the time of the incident.

Fury was booked into the Hennepin County Jail on May 2 after being arrested by Maple Grove police. On July 14, Fury pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional murder of killing his wife, Maria Pew on April 20. During his plea, the ‘possessive and controlling’ husband admitted fearing the woman leaving him following an abusive relationship.

Fury had initially reported his wife, 28-year-old Maria, missing in early May, claiming he couldn’t find her upon arriving home from work. Investigators located the wife’s body ducted up with a plastic bag over her head, buried in a crawl space at their home two days later.

Maple Grove MN man charged w/ wife murder after threatening to leave him https://t.co/41sJFR2EQ6 #Joshua David Fury #Maria Pew Fury #domestic violence — Scallywagandvagabond (@ScallywagNYC) May 6, 2020

Hennepin County Attorney Leah Erickson and Fury’s attorney agreed to a sentence of 38 years in prison for the strangling murder of Maria.

Fury’s sentence hearing had been scheduled for Friday, July 31.