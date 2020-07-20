California woman at Rosedale Verizon store urinates on the floor after refusing to wear face mask amid ongoing coronavirus.

A California woman is alleged to have urinated on the floor of a Verizon store after refusing to leave for not wearing a face mask last week according to a report.

In a 911 call obtained by CBS Sacramento, a dispatch operator told officers with the Roseville Police Department that three shoppers were ‘refusing to leave.’

One of the three unidentified woman, who was not wearing a face mask, was asked to leave several times by Verizon staff but refused to do so each time.

Three minutes later, the dispatch operator revealed to the officers that the woman had pulled down her underpants and urinated on the store floor.

The edict to leave comes as stores are requiring customers to wear face masks while shopping at store locations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Locals left appalled…

‘They’re calling back and advising that that female is pulling down her pants and is now urinating inside the business,’ the operator said.

Roseville police arrived at to scene and discovered the woman had been involved in other disconcerting acts.

A search through her vehicle revealed that she had stolen several items from a nearby Dick’s Sporting Goods and authorities arrested her soon after.

The incident led to locals expressing shock and dismay.

‘Absolutely not. That’s totally inappropriate. We’re not animals,’ said Michelle Davidson.

‘I’m very disappointed that we as a society choose to have this unity and let the virus divide us,’ she added.

‘I don’t really have much to say except that’s probably not the right way to react to it. Simply wear the mask or leave I guess,’ Kelly Berger said.

A Verizon spokesperson told CBS Sacramento that the incident wasn’t just about its new mask policy, but did not elaborate about what happened.

The incident is the latest spectacle involving individuals in public spaces resorting to shouting, spitting, beating, berating and in some instances shooting others dead for refusing to wear a face mask as the health pandemic continues.