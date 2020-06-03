Ezra and Seth Osborn South Jordan, Utah brothers shot dead by their father in suspected murder suicide. History of domestic violence.

A Utah father is dead after killing his two children then self in a suspected murder-suicide at a Daybreak, South Jordan home.

The father who is thought to be in his 30’s was un-named, while his two victims, were identified as the man’s sons, Ezra and Seth Osborn, aged 10 ad 8 respectively.

Notice of the violent domestic incident’ follows police being called Tuesday to a medical call of someone in full arrest at the home near Indigo Sky Way and Pentenwell Lane, said South Jordan Police Lt. Matt Pennington the deseret reports.

The manner of death was related to mortal gunshot wounds.

Officers who responded to the scene found the children’s mother holding her mortally wounded eight-year-old son in the living room, Fox 13 reported.

A member of our well regulated militia uses a gun to murder his two sons, ages 8 and 10, then uses the gun to kill himself. The boys’ mother is the one to discover them. Police describe a “history of domestic violence” at the home. https://t.co/LKeCOIyqFA — WellRegulatedMilitia (@Well_Regulated_) June 3, 2020

They found the boy’s older brother and the children’s biological father dead from gunshot wounds in other parts of the house.

‘Once we arrived on scene it was pretty chaotic,’ Pennington said. ‘What we have come to find out we have is what we believe to be a domestic murder-suicide at this point.’

The incident involves a spouse and former spouse and their two children, Pennington said.

‘He was not living here at the time,’ Pennington said of the father. ‘They had separated. He was here, from my understanding, watching the children when this took place.’

‘These boys were Ying and Yang’

The children’s mother was identified as Sandra Ang according to a neighbor who launched a GoFundme post for the victims’ funeral costs. As of Wednesday noon, EST, $32K had been raised.

Read the fundraiser in part: ‘Ezra (10) was an artistic, imaginative boy who loved to throw parties. He loved making others feel special and was an amazing friend. Seth (8) was a ball of energy! He loved to be outside, play nerf gun wars with his friends, and finding adventures wherever he could. These boys were Ying and Yang; except for their love of reading. Both loved to curl up and lose themselves in a good book.’

Pennington said police have responded to domestic incidents at the home in the past, but nothing had been reported Tuesday prior to the emergency medical call. Police believe the children’s mother made that call after returning home, and Pennington said the 8-year-old boy was initially transported to a hospital.

‘It’s a tough call for all of us, this is one of the worst ones you’re going to go on,’ said Pennington, who noted most of the officers who responded are parents themselves.