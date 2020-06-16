: About author bio at bottom of article.

Scout and Chasey Scaravilli, Cleveland Heights, Ohio sisters killed in freak accident after being crushed to death by falling bricks after the hammock they were lying on was upended.

A 14-year-old Ohio girl and her 12 year old sister were crushed to death by falling bricks as they were lying in a backyard hammock, over the weekend.

The tragic, freak accident happened Sunday evening at the girls’ home in Cleveland Heights just before 8.pm.

Family identified the victims as Scout and Chasey Scaravilli, Fox 8 Cleveland reports. Scout was the older girl; Chasey was 12.

Emergency responders found the sisters trapped under a pile of bricks about 7:45 p.m. at a home on Berkshire Road. They pulled the bricks off the girls and provided first aid until ambulances took them to a nearby hospital.

Hours after the incident they were pronounced dead at the hospital the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office announced according to cleveland.com.

Sisters much loved and greatly missed

Both girls were killed when a brick pillar collapsed, upending the hammock which had been tied to the pillar and a tree. It remained unclear what caused the pillar to collapse.

The girls were students Hathaway Brown School in Shaker Heights. Scout had finished the eighth grade. Chasey was two grades behind her.

‘The entire HB community is saddened by the loss of the Scaravilli sisters; they will be greatly missed by so many friends, classmates, and teachers,’ Hathaway Brown Head of School Fran Bisselle said in a statement obtained by Fox 8.

‘Our thoughts and prayers are dedicated to their family,’ she said.

The sisters leave behind their parents and two younger sisters.

Police are continuing their investigations.