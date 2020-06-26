White Sacramento woman punched in the face by black woman in racial...

Here we go again. Video has emerged of the moment a ‘white’ Sacramento woman being punched in the face after calling a black woman the n-word, not once, but twice, during an altercation at a convenience store.

In the footage posted by @hitman1600 the unidentified middle-aged white woman is heard making the racial slur at the younger black woman during a shouting match inside a California 7-Eleven on Monday.

The black woman then dares her to use the racist term again, which she then does, causing a physical fight to break out.

The video starts (see below) with the two customers screaming at one another across the store, with much of the altercation inaudible.

It is not clear what initially triggered the dispute but the white woman repeatedly shouts ‘all I said was excuse me’.

Everyone pls, learn from Karen in Sacramento. If a black person tells you they are "the right one" or "the wrong one", you most likely don't want to be the other one 🤷‍♂️

‘Call me a n***a again … I’m the right one. Try it,’

‘Wash your mouth,’ the un-identified black woman is heard telling her.

As the shouting continues, the white woman is heard saying the n-word for the first time.

The black woman dares her to say it again and threatens to hit her if she does.

‘Call me a n***a again … I’m the right one. Try it,’ she says, before the white woman responds by using the racial slur for a second time.

A split second later, the black woman starts swinging and punches the white woman in the face multiple times.

A second video begins with the white woman on the floor, as she holds the other woman’s arm.

You know where this is going kids, don’t you….

**UPDATE*** directly from the woman herself. She wanted her identity protected so I will protect it.

Racial tensions in America in overdrive

‘Are you gonna let me go?’ the black woman is heard saying.

‘I’m gonna beat your a** again,’ she adds before exiting the store.

Other customers are seen in the footage but do not respond to the incident.

The video which was posted on social media under the handle @hitman1600, led to commentators labeling the white woman ‘Karen’ – the term that has now become synonymous with white women embroiled in racist/rage incidents, in the wake of protests demanding an end to systemic racism across America following the death of black man George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police last month.

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department confirmed officers were called to reports of two women fighting in a 7-Eleven store on June 22 according to a report via TMZ.

They said the white woman was treated for minor injuries and didn’t want to file a complaint.

TMZ scrapping the bottom of the barrel to insight racial tension in Sacramento. That wasn't reporting that was taking a bad situation and making it worse. "Karen who was scared of the other woman" was provoked into calling the other woman a racial slur. TMZ shameful reporting

Charges forthcoming?

The black woman had already left the store.

The following day, the white woman called the police and said she had decided she did want to file a complaint, TMZ reported.

The black woman has since posted another video on Twitter where she denies claims that she has been arrested or charged. It remained unclear if assault charges would be forthcoming.