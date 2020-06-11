Prince Joachim of Belgium contracts coronavirus after breaking Spain lockdown laws and going partying after traveling for internship. Fined 10, 0000 Euro.

‘Cause I don’t know better….’ A Belgian prince has been fined 10,000 Euro ($11,390 USD) by the Spanish government for breaking quarantine rules — after traveling to the Mediterranean country and partying and eventually tested positive for the coronavirus, local officials said on Wednesday.

Prince Joachim, the 28-year-old nephew of Belgium’s King Philippe, traveled to Spain on May 24 for an internship — but failed to abide by the country’s rule mandating that incoming travelers quarantine themselves for 14 days, an official in Andalusia said.

Instead of staying inside, the prince went out to a party in the southern city of Cardoba two days after his arrival — and later tested positive for COVID-19.

There were 27 people in attendance at the party, which was held in violation of Spain’s lockdown measures, the Brussels Times reported.

Joachim, who is tenth in line to the Belgian throne, has since admitted to breaching quarantine mandates.

Royal apologizes

The royal was hit with the maximum fine for a ‘serious violation of civil protection [laws],’ which if paid within 15 days will be reduced by 50 percent.

‘Now that we are, for the first time, cornering the pandemic, we cannot lock up in a house with 40 or 50 people in a party,’ said Andalusian president Juanma Moreno. ‘Because if one person is infected, they can infect the rest.’

The prince issued a public statement apologizing for his transgression.

‘I would like to apologize for not having respected all the quarantine measures during my trip,’ Joachim said. ‘In these difficult moments, I did not mean to offend or disrespect anybody.’

Joachim continues to remain in Spain following quarantine laws.

Unclear is what informed the royal to disobey Spain’s lockdown laws.

Spain one of the most infected countries in the world has to date recorded more than 289, 360 COVID-19 cases and 27,136 related deaths.