Suzanne Morphew missing: Maysville, Chaffee County, Colorado married mother of two fails to return after going for a bike ride on Mother’s Day. Foul play?

A Colorado woman has gone missing after she went for a bike ride on Mother’s Day, and hasn’t been seen since, authorities said.

Suzanne Morphew, a 49-year-old married mother of two, was reported missing Sunday by a neighbor after she did not return from a bike ride near County Road 225 and West Highway 50 in Chaffee County, sheriff officials announced Monday.

A search for Morphew, of Maysville, involving more than 100 law enforcement officials — including some with tracking dogs — that ‘began immediately,’ only for no sign of the woman to be found.

The Chaffee County womans remains missing as of early Wednesday according to Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze.

Spezze declined to comment on whether Morphew’s husband is cooperating with authorities in the search for the woman or whether investigators believe there’s foul play involved.

Spezze has since revealed the case is an open criminal investigation the nypost reports.

Anyone with information about Morphew’s whereabouts is asked to contact sheriff officials at (719) 207-3199.