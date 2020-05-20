Shanta Singleton St Matthews murder suicide: Gabriel Jordan South Carolina man shoots and kills his ex girlfriend and her two daughters in jealous rage.

A South Carolina man incensed that his ex-girlfriend had gone to the beach with another man fatally shot her and her two daughters before turning the gun on himself, in a suspected murder-suicide authorities said.

Gabriel Derell Jordan, 37, went on a ‘revenge’ shooting spree Sunday night outside the St. Matthews home of his ex, Shanta Renee Singleton, according to a police report obtained by The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg.

Deputies in a Facebook release said they responded to a home around 7:00 that evening and discovered four bodies with gunshot wounds.

Investigators say Singleton was on her way home from Myrtle Beach with her daughters when they realized they were being followed.

Jordan was in the car behind them.

Gunman was the father of one of Shanta’s daughters:

A surviving daughter said Jordan snapped after Singleton told him their on-again-off-again relationship was finished.

Cops said Jordan initially choked Singleton before shooting her when one of her four daughters at the home tried to intervene.

Jordan then shot 12-year-old Tre’vay Stroman upon the girl jumping on his back, Calhoun County deputies said.

He next took aim at 18-year-old Shantasia Stroman, who was struck in the arm and escaped to a neighbors.

As Stroman ran away, she saw Jordan chasing her 15-year-old sister, Essence Stroman, into their house. Essence was later found dead, according to the report.

Jordan’s body was found with a pistol next to him, deputies said.

Of note, reports told of Jordan being the father of one of the children. It remained unclear if it is one of the deceased children, or one that escaped, said authorities.

Culture of domestic violence and mental health discord

Singleton, whose birthday was on 16 May, was killed the same day.

Sheriff Summers said that help is always available for domestic violence and mental health and they are serious issues.

Attorney Chasity Avinger who served as a court-appointed guardian ad litem for one of the children said: ‘Shanta was a very hardworking and dedicated mother. Her children were reflection of that love and devotion to their well-being and their losses will be felt by many.’

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Calhoun County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate.