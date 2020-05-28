Kazakhastan boy beats 10 year old sister to death with hammer over computer tablet.

: About author bio at bottom of article.

Kazakhastan boy beats 10 year old sister to death with hammer in her sleep over computer tablet. Boy described as gamer confesses to crime. Only faces 15 years jail.

A teenage boy in Kazakhastan has admitted to beating his 10 year old sister to death with a hammer while she slept after earlier fighting over a computer tablet.

The girl, Luda was was hammered to death at her home in the city of Taraz, northern Kazakhstan by her 15 year old brother local media reports.

The girl described as smart and spirited, was found with a broken skull and died from horrific injuries before paramedics arrived at the scene.

Neighbors say the ‘incident’ occurred after Luda and her brother Aleksey, 15, had argued in the courtyard near their house.

Shynar Myrzakhmetova, a woman living next door, told local media: ‘I heard them quarreling over a tablet and saw Aleksey carrying a hammer in his hand.’

Brother leads parents to 10 year old sister’s discarded body

Aleksey is believed to be a gamer and his sister had asked for the device for studying.

Reports say Aleksey attacked Luda at night in her sleep by smashing a hammer into her head multiple times.

The boy then reportedly carried her body and dumped it in the street near his neighbors’ fence.

Aleksey then allegedly changed his clothes and alarmed his parents by telling them that ‘his sister disappeared’, according to local media.

The family rushed to search for the girl and Aleksey, who ‘actively helped’, led them to the body, before his parents called authorities.

Neighbor Kristina Gosteva told: ‘The girl’s head was crushed. A part of the skull fell off when paramedics lifted up her head.’

Law enforcement launched a criminal case for murder against Aleksey who confessed to the crime. He faces up to 15 years in prison if found guilty the dailymail reports.

Ardak Madimarov, the head deputy of the criminal investigations department added: ‘The hammer along with the suspect’s T-shirt and his shoes covered with the victim’s blood were discovered in the house.

‘During an interrogation, he said that he killed the girl because ‘she p***** him off’.’

Zhandos Mametkulov, the head deputy of a local police department commented: ‘The girl died from injuries not compatible with life before paramedics arrived at the scene.

‘Her brother confessed to the crime in full and was taken into custody.’

It remained unclear to what degree the boy’s actions were informed by antipathy towards girls and women in the region.