Darryl Finney Washington D.C homeless man set on fire as he slept dies. Man caught on video wanted for murder.

A man is wanted after surveillance video showed him setting a 62 year old Washington D.C homeless man on fire, only for the man to die two days later of his injuries.

The Metropolitan Police Department released the footage to track down the male suspect seen setting Darryl Finney alight in the 900 block of H Street, Washington DC, just after 1am Wednesday morning as he slept. He died from his injuries two days later in hospital.

The man, who appears to be black, sporting a goatee and wearing a hooded shirt, fuels the start of the fire by dowsing twice with an unknown flammable liquid from a canister before walking away.

Finney, after he was set ablaze, managed to walk into a street as first responders arrived and was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries two days later, WTTG reports.

Suitcases with Finney’s belongings that were kept inside a grocery store shopping cart also were discovered burned nearby.

The incident follows similar incidents in the past where homeless individuals were set ablaze in a an act of degradation and vilification.

But there’s more.

Suspect believed to be responsible for five other arson fires:

The same suspect is thought to be responsible for up to five arson fires, including an attempt at setting another man on fire about 45 minutes earlier also on H Street, about five blocks away.

DC Police Chief Peter Newsham said the suspect, ‘was intent on hurting people in a very, very demonic way,’ with the release of the footage and photos of the suspect.

‘I hope if someone is out there watching, I hope you can take a look at this photo and let us know who he is so we can ensure that it doesn’t happen again,’ the police chief said.

A $25,000 reward is being offered by cops to anyone with more information about the suspect that may lead to the suspect’s arrest.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099.